Niza Global (NIZA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $252,475.58

Niza Global (NIZA) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Niza Global has a market capitalization of $19,118.20 and $252,475.58 worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Niza Global has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Niza Global token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Niza Global Profile

Niza Global was first traded on October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,749,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Niza Global is niza.io. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin.

Buying and Selling Niza Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,749,999,954 with 6,670,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.00007874 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $283,946.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niza Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niza Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

