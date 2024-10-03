T-mac DAO Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,235.93 (TMG)

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, T-mac DAO has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. T-mac DAO has a total market cap of $11.18 billion and approximately $2,235.93 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One T-mac DAO token can currently be purchased for $11.18 or 0.00018410 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000059 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.
T-mac DAO Token Profile
T-mac DAO launched on April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. T-mac DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@t_macdao. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao. T-mac DAO’s official website is t-mac.homes/home.
T-mac DAO Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as T-mac DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade T-mac DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase T-mac DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
