Arweave (AR) Trading Down 22.9% Over Last 7 Days

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.76 or 0.00029246 BTC on exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $69.38 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,413.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.11 or 0.00515597 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00072411 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000150 BTC.
Arweave Profile
Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,652,466 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
