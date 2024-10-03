Brett (BRETT) Price Reaches $0.0803 on Top Exchanges

Brett (BRETT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Brett has a market cap of $795.69 million and approximately $37.92 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Brett token can currently be bought for $0.0803 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Brett has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Brett Profile

Brett was first traded on February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett. Brett’s official website is www.basedbrett.com.

Brett Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.08435323 USD and is down -5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $40,313,904.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brett directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brett should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Brett using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

