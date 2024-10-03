Ethena USDe Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.53 Billion (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Ethena USDe token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Ethena USDe has a total market cap of $2.53 billion and approximately $115.79 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000059 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Ethena USDe Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 2,534,479,202 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 2,534,479,201.525414. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99951188 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $116,850,092.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using U.S. dollars.

