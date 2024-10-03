Nervos Network Price Reaches $0.0145 (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $653.26 million and $46.51 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,413.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.11 or 0.00515597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009617 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00103222 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00029956 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.31 or 0.00227751 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00029246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00072411 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,765,431,822 coins and its circulating supply is 45,052,492,509 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.