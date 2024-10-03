Avalanche Price Tops $24.50 (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $9.96 billion and approximately $406.74 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $24.50 or 0.00040348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00012918 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 446,392,505 coins and its circulating supply is 406,389,405 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.