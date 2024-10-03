Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) EVP Fidelma Russo Sells 55,908 Shares of Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) EVP Fidelma Russo sold 55,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $1,117,600.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $22.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,854,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 36,589 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 390,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 56,288 shares during the period. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HPE. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Argus raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.31.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

