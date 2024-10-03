Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th.

RA stock opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $13.77.

In other Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Justin Charles Guichard bought 7,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $100,003.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,003.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

