Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) SVP Susan M. Connelly Sells 3,320 Shares

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 3,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.43, for a total transaction of $542,587.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,911.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DRI stock opened at $162.70 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $176.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.08). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.73%.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,216,000. Farmers National Bank increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 3,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,856,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

