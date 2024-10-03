Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:RLTY)

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RLTY opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average is $14.79. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $17.77.

About Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund is an open end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across financials, diversified financials, mortgage real estate investment trusts (reits) and real estate sectors.

