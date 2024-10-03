Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:RLTY)

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RLTY opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average is $14.79. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $17.77.
About Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund
