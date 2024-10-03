Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

