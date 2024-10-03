EQT (NYSE:EQT) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $44.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $37.00. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.68% from the stock’s previous close.

EQT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stephens lowered their price objective on EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on EQT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Get EQT alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EQT

EQT Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE EQT opened at $36.77 on Thursday. EQT has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.48.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EQT will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of EQT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in EQT by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EQT by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in EQT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.