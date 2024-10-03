Bank of Ireland Group plc Plans Dividend of $0.35 (OTCMKTS:BKRIF)

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.
Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance
Shares of Bank of Ireland Group stock opened at C$10.27 on Thursday. Bank of Ireland Group has a twelve month low of C$8.51 and a twelve month high of C$12.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.80.
About Bank of Ireland Group
