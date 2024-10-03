Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of RNP opened at $23.30 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $24.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.18.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

