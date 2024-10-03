Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:LDP)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.131 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $21.79 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $21.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95.
About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund
