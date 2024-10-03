Insider Buying: Fletcher Building Limited (ASX:FBU) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Fletcher Building Limited (ASX:FBU – Get Free Report) insider Sandra Dodds purchased 10,000 shares of Fletcher Building stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.75 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of A$27,500.00 ($18,965.52).
Fletcher Building Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.49.
Fletcher Building Company Profile
