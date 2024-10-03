Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RQI)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

