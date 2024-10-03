Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DHY stock opened at $2.22 on Thursday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $2.27.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

