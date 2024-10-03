Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of FOF opened at $12.98 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile
