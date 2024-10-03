Evercore ISI Lowers Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to In-Line

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $300.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.70.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $298.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $298.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.35 and a 200-day moving average of $268.71.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

