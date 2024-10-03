Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $17.00. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.52% from the company’s previous close.

WOLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. New Street Research lowered shares of Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.93.

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.71. Wolfspeed has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.03). Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 107.93% and a negative return on equity of 37.76%. The company had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 385.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 284.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

