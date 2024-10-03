Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage on Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA)

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.24% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Get Sila Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SILA

Sila Realty Trust Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Sila Realty Trust

Shares of NYSE SILA opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.04. Sila Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SILA. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $30,000.

About Sila Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sila Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sila Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.