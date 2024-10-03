Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
NSRGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group downgraded Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,100,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,577,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 861,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,887,000 after purchasing an additional 77,885 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 30,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 21,450 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nestlé by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 23,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nestlé Company Profile
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
