Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Cut to Sell at Investec

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

WIT has been the subject of several other research reports. Nomura Securities upgraded Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wipro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.89. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.90. Wipro has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 15.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Wipro by 65.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,160,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,422,000 after buying an additional 2,437,802 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,622,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,995 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Wipro by 6,295.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,854 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Wipro in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,994,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Wipro by 292.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,344,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

