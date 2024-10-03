Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

Analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWST

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $98.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.99. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $109.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $377.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 76.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth $41,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.