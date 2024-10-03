FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:SFEB) Shares Acquired by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:SFEB – Free Report) by 122.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – February were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000.

SFEB opened at $21.09 on Thursday. FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – February has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $21.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average is $20.36.

About FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – February

The FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – February (SFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares Russell 2000 ETF over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

