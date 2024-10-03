Sunbelt Securities Inc. Invests $194,000 in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 59.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS:SMIN opened at $85.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.93. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $55.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

