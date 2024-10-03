Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $170,000 Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 65.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 94.8% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 89.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 164.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $72.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $74.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NDAQ. Barclays increased their price target on Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded Nasdaq from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.87.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

