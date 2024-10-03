Quarry LP Acquires 4,543 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 162.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in MRC Global by 308.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter valued at $70,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of MRC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

MRC Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $12.50 on Thursday. MRC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.97.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $832.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.32 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

About MRC Global

(Free Report)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.