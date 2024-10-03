Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $177,000 Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,124 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,120 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 395.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 4,364,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,665 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 20,651 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,303,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $377,451,000 after buying an additional 1,855,480 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.31.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $8.74 on Thursday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $22.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $642.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Mckinley acquired 4,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $30,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,502.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $31,395.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,049.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Mckinley acquired 4,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $30,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,502.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,377 shares of company stock valued at $438,054 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

