Quarry LP Has $89,000 Holdings in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Quarry LP lifted its position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) by 268.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 282.9% during the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 300,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 222,005 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $12.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $956.38 million, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Transactions at Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $309.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.24 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 4.05%. Analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,442. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 8,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $89,755.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 431,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,530.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,198 shares of company stock worth $1,297,845 in the last 90 days. 19.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accel Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.