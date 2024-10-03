iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Free Report) by 62.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,620 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWD. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 17,158.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,963,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,940 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,642,000 after acquiring an additional 61,126 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 54,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,031 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,067,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,916,000. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EWD opened at $42.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.57. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $43.96.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Profile

Ishares

