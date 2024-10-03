Quarry LP Takes $95,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 770 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Blackstone Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $152.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $108.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $88.59 and a one year high of $161.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Blackstone Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 115.90%.
Blackstone Profile
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
