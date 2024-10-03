SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Shares Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $135.36 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $124.12 and a 52 week high of $162.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.05.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

