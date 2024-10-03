Sunbelt Securities Inc. Boosts Position in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 2,215.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 108,126 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Symbotic by 434.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 510,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,190,000 after buying an additional 155,828 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Symbotic by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,174,000 after buying an additional 690,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Symbotic from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Symbotic from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.23.

Symbotic Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Symbotic stock opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.47. Symbotic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.72 and a beta of 1.81.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $491.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.56 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $364,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 214,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,212.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,721 shares of company stock valued at $893,256. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Profile

(Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.