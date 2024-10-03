Quarry LP Has $93,000 Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 266.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Leibman Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.9% during the second quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Pinterest by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 56,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 113.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,351 shares in the company, valued at $9,729,324.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PINS opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.20, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pinterest

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.