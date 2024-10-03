Quarry LP Raises Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,303 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Second Line Capital LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 44.4% in the second quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.5% in the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,852,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 122,203 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,030,760 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,508,000 after purchasing an additional 524,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $45.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.06.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.26.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

