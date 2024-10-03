Quarry LP Grows Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Quarry LP grew its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,828,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,535 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 37.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,651,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,770,000 after buying an additional 2,094,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,075,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,549,000 after buying an additional 112,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,410,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,749,000 after acquiring an additional 193,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,393,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,172,000 after acquiring an additional 825,307 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOOD opened at $22.63 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $24.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 150.87 and a beta of 1.82.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 12.96%. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $5,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $5,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,045,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,201,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,214,889 shares of company stock valued at $23,864,315. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.63.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

