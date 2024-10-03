Sunbelt Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $3,713,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGLB opened at $53.52 on Thursday. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $54.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.11.

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

