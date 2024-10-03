Quarry LP Grows Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 360.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 74.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $231.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $187.19 and a one year high of $289.88.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 52.14% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPLA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LPL Financial

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.