Sunbelt Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 814.4% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 500,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,856,000 after purchasing an additional 445,441 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 32,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PICK opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.20. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $37.91.

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

