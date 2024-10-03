Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 10,400 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 104.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,567,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,503,000 after acquiring an additional 320,633 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,720,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,833,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,601,000 after purchasing an additional 30,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DEA. StockNews.com downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 530.00%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

