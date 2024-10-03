Sunbelt Securities Inc. Invests $228,000 in FT VST NDQ 100 MOD BF MAY (NYSEARCA:QMMY)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT VST NDQ 100 MOD BF MAY (NYSEARCA:QMMY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
FT VST NDQ 100 MOD BF MAY Price Performance
NYSEARCA:QMMY opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.45. FT VST NDQ 100 MOD BF MAY has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $20.97.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QMMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT VST NDQ 100 MOD BF MAY (NYSEARCA:QMMY – Free Report).
