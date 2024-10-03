Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XBJL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,413,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 386,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 225,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 8.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

XBJL stock opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (XBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a one-year outcome period. XBJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

