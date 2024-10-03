Sunbelt Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $191,628,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,937,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,037,000 after purchasing an additional 279,627 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,031,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 28,306.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 249,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 249,097 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $416.49 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $420.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $382.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DE

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.