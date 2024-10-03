Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 2,930 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 77.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 13,760 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 24.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after buying an additional 49,163 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 2.3% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 17,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GAPR stock opened at $36.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.27. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $36.79.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.