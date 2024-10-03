Sunbelt Securities Inc. Takes $287,000 Position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.25% of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF during the second quarter valued at about $858,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 205.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 141.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Price Performance

EIRL stock opened at $67.29 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $70.64. The company has a market cap of $117.76 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.21 and a 200 day moving average of $68.09.

About iShares MSCI Ireland ETF

The iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (EIRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Ireland Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Irish firms. EIRL was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

