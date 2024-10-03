VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 7,362.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average is $30.12. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.4325 dividend. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

