Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $240,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – January (BATS:XDJA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – January (BATS:XDJA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 2.53% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – January worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – January in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – January by 2.8% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 29,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – January by 16.7% during the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 144,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 20,721 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:XDJA opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 million, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average of $26.86.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – January (XDJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. XDJA was launched on Jan 1, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

